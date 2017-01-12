Record highs set around the ArkLaTex ...

Record highs set around the ArkLaTex for second day in a row

Record high temperatures were set for the second day in a row as unseasonably warm conditions continued around the ArkLaTex. Shreveport Regional Airport reached 80 degree Wednesday afternoon.

