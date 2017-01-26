Quinton D. Hill, 32

On Oct. 17, 2016, police were called to a Willis-Knighton emergency room regarding a man with a gunshot wound to one of his legs. Shreveport detectives issued a warrant for Hill's arrest on Nov. 2, charging him with a single count of attempted second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

