Puppy dies in house fire possibly spa...

Puppy dies in house fire possibly sparked by hoverboard

23 hrs ago

Investigators are trying to determine whether a hoverboard is to blame for a house fire that broke Tuesday night in Shreveport. It happened at 9:28 p.m. in the 200 block of Dalzell Street, according to Caddo 911 dispatch records.

Shreveport, LA

