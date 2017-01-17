President Obama commutes life sentences for 2 Acadiana men
Leonard Lyle Fontenot, of Ville Platte, and Lionel Joseph Henderson Jr., of Amelia, were each serving life sentences on drug distribution convictions. Fontenot's 2007 life sentence has been reduced to 20 years, while Henderson's sentence will now be completed in May. The White House on Tuesday announced 209 people, including Fontenot and Henderson, received sentence commutations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|swingers (Jul '11)
|6 hr
|Really interested
|3
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|6 hr
|Really interested
|53
|Cleco CEO
|Thu
|Fed Up
|21
|Rubin: 84-mpg Elio's back at Cobo - " and still...
|Jan 18
|Ruff
|1
|Alexandria Music Thread (Mar '14)
|Jan 13
|Musikologist
|10
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Jan 11
|No name
|20
|Businessman, girlfriend convicted of bankruptcy... (Sep '12)
|Jan 10
|jennifer
|17
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC