President Obama commutes life sentences for 2 Acadiana men

Leonard Lyle Fontenot, of Ville Platte, and Lionel Joseph Henderson Jr., of Amelia, were each serving life sentences on drug distribution convictions. Fontenot's 2007 life sentence has been reduced to 20 years, while Henderson's sentence will now be completed in May. The White House on Tuesday announced 209 people, including Fontenot and Henderson, received sentence commutations.

