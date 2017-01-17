Preliminary reports: High-end EF-1 tornado hit Plain Dealing

Preliminary reports suggest that the tornado that touched down Saturday in the Plain Dealing area of Bossier Parish was a high-end EF-1 tornado, the National Weather Service says. "We've clearly got a tornado that hit here east-northeast of Plain Dealing," said meteorologist Chris Nuttall, of the National Weather Service office in Shreveport.

