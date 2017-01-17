Police video leads to SPD firing, officer appeals
Kendrick Veals was terminated by Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump on January 12th for "violation of departmental policies". But KSLA News 12 has confirmed Veals' firing is connected to an arrest made in the early morning of July 4, 2016 outside of Sams Town Casino in downtown Shreveport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guest editorial: Support the I-49 inner-city co... (Feb '16)
|Sat
|AllendaleStrong
|3
|swingers (Jul '11)
|Fri
|Really interested
|3
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|Fri
|Really interested
|53
|Cleco CEO
|Jan 19
|Fed Up
|21
|Rubin: 84-mpg Elio's back at Cobo - " and still...
|Jan 18
|Ruff
|1
|Alexandria Music Thread (Mar '14)
|Jan 13
|Musikologist
|10
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Jan 11
|No name
|20
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC