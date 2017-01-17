Police video leads to SPD firing, officer appeals

Kendrick Veals was terminated by Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump on January 12th for "violation of departmental policies". But KSLA News 12 has confirmed Veals' firing is connected to an arrest made in the early morning of July 4, 2016 outside of Sams Town Casino in downtown Shreveport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.