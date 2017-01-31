Poem by NSU Professor to be Featured on NPR
A poem by Northwestern State University Professor Emeritus of English Julie Kane, "Used Book," will be read on NPR's "The Writer's Almanac" Friday, Feb. 3. This is the third time Kane's work has been featured on the NPR show. "Particle Physics" from Kane's book "Jazz Funeral" was read on the program in 2009 and "Used Book" was previously read in 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLAX.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Two Former Deputies Indicated "
|Jan 28
|Nas nas
|5
|Guest editorial: Support the I-49 inner-city co... (Feb '16)
|Jan 21
|AllendaleStrong
|3
|swingers (Jul '11)
|Jan 20
|Really interested
|3
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|Jan 20
|Really interested
|53
|Cleco CEO
|Jan 19
|Fed Up
|21
|Rubin: 84-mpg Elio's back at Cobo - " and still...
|Jan 18
|Ruff
|1
|Alexandria Music Thread (Mar '14)
|Jan 13
|Musikologist
|10
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC