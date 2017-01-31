Poem by NSU Professor to be Featured on NPR

A poem by Northwestern State University Professor Emeritus of English Julie Kane, "Used Book," will be read on NPR's "The Writer's Almanac" Friday, Feb. 3. This is the third time Kane's work has been featured on the NPR show. "Particle Physics" from Kane's book "Jazz Funeral" was read on the program in 2009 and "Used Book" was previously read in 2011.

