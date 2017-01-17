Photos: Louisiana Life March South in Baton Rouge
Hundreds of Louisiana Life March South participants walked through downtown Baton Rouge Saturday, Jan. 20, 2017 on their way to the steps of the State Capitol, where a program was held in support of the pro-life message. The Louisiana Life March North will be held Jan. 28, and the Louisiana Life March Central will be held Feb. 4. March spectator Diana LeBlanc, right, rushes up to the Louisiana Life March South procession to greet her grandson, 6-month-old Louis LeBlanc, held by her son David LeBlanc, who is accompanied by wife Therese, left, pushing a stroller with daughter Bernadette, 2 1/2, as the group walks down Fourth Street in Baton Rouge, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guest editorial: Support the I-49 inner-city co... (Feb '16)
|Sat
|AllendaleStrong
|3
|swingers (Jul '11)
|Fri
|Really interested
|3
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|Fri
|Really interested
|53
|Cleco CEO
|Jan 19
|Fed Up
|21
|Rubin: 84-mpg Elio's back at Cobo - " and still...
|Jan 18
|Ruff
|1
|Alexandria Music Thread (Mar '14)
|Jan 13
|Musikologist
|10
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Jan 11
|No name
|20
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC