NWLA highway crews on watch for possibility of icy roadways
While state workers haven't pretreated any roads, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has personnel on standby ready to hit the ground running if things start to turn slick. "Public safety is our top priority, so our crews are well aware of those areas that we typically see problems in," said Erin Buchanan, spokeswoman for LaDOTD's Shreveport district.
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleco CEO
|7 hr
|Proofreader
|10
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Thu
|Rod Vill
|28
|Pineville's first chain restaurant with alcohol...
|Jan 3
|CenLaGent
|1
|Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06)
|Jan 3
|Real
|14
|Alexandria Black Attorneys
|Jan 2
|Eric
|2
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|Jan 1
|Rick and ruth
|50
|RPSO Rat List (Nov '11)
|Dec 28
|Bigp
|51
