News roundup: LOGA's Don Briggs returns home to Lafayette for...

Louisiana Oil & Gas Association president and CEO Don Briggs is back at home in Lafayette, where he is continuing outpatient rehabilitation for a serious head injury he suffered while vacationing in North Carolina last autumn, reports. In a statement, LOGA says Briggs most recently was being treated at an inpatient rehabilitation facility in Houston.

