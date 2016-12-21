Network gives sneak peek at ex-Shreveport detective's series
The special New Year's Day premiere marked the national debut of Rod Demery, who retired from the Shreveport Police Department in March and now works as a special homicide investigator with the Caddo district attorney's office. "Retired Shreveport homicide detective Rod Demery reflects on the career he was destined for since the age of 3, when his own mother was murdered.
