Mudbugs nutrition: Let the good times roll, guilt-free

Mudbugs are low in calories and pack a punch when it comes to protein, so feel free to let the good times roll guilt-free whether you're on a diet or not this Mardi Gras season. That's the good news on mudbug nutrition, according to Dr. David Scarborough, Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine at LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport.

