More
Live video from KSLA News 12 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KSLA News 12 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscast, which is joined in progress as the show plays back.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleco CEO
|5 hr
|Alexadria Resident
|19
|Alexandria Music Thread (Mar '14)
|Jan 13
|Musikologist
|10
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Jan 11
|No name
|20
|Businessman, girlfriend convicted of bankruptcy... (Sep '12)
|Jan 10
|jennifer
|17
|White supremacists set up shop in ArkLaTex (Feb '12)
|Jan 9
|Guest
|98
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|Jan 8
|Mikeal218
|51
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Jan 5
|Rod Vill
|28
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC