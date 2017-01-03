Model Projections of Ice Accumulation
The forecast across south Louisiana is an absolute mess, but that mess isn't quite what many of our neighbors around the state and the rest of the south east are experiencing. Since the weekend is upon us and many people have plans to travel all over for various reasons let's take a look at some of the surrounding communities and how the weather may impact your travel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleco CEO
|9 hr
|Proofreader
|10
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Thu
|Rod Vill
|28
|Pineville's first chain restaurant with alcohol...
|Jan 3
|CenLaGent
|1
|Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06)
|Jan 3
|Real
|14
|Alexandria Black Attorneys
|Jan 2
|Eric
|2
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|Jan 1
|Rick and ruth
|50
|RPSO Rat List (Nov '11)
|Dec 28
|Bigp
|51
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC