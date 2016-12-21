MISSING: Eric Wing, 41, of the 1000 b...

MISSING: Eric Wing, 41, of the 1000 block of Quail Creek Road in Shreveport.

A Shreveport's man disappearance the day before Christmas has his girlfriend and police fearing the worst as they continue their search for him. Eric Wing, 41, last was seen Christmas Eve while staying with Branscum at The Residence at River Bend in the 1000 block of Quail Creek Road in Shreveport.

