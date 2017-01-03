Man suspected of shooting car that nearly hit person in street
Shreveport police are looking for a man suspected of shooting at a motorist who reportedly came close to hitting a pedestrian while backing out of a driveway. Authorities say they have a warrant to arrest 19-year-old Sylbryan Whitehead, of the 3000 block of Parkridge Street in Shreveport, on 2 counts of attempted second-degree murder.
