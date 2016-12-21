Man found passed out at the wheel wit...

Man found passed out at the wheel with car in gear, kids in backseat

20 hrs ago Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

A Shreveport man has been charged after police say he was found unresponsive behind the wheel of a car early New Years Day with two children in the car. Authorities say a concerned citizen told them that a man was passed out at the wheel on the Linwood Bridge near Texas Street in Shreveport.

