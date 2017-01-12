Man dead after answering knock at doo...

Man dead after answering knock at door identified

Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office says 21-year-old Tellmell Leon Lyons was shot multiple times just before 6:30 p.m. after he opened the door to his residence at the Woodlawn Terrace Apartments in the 700 block of West 68th Street. That's where Shreveport police found a man dead of multiple gunshot wounds in a second-story unit at Woodlawn Terrace Apartments.

