Man dead after answering knock at door identified
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office says 21-year-old Tellmell Leon Lyons was shot multiple times just before 6:30 p.m. after he opened the door to his residence at the Woodlawn Terrace Apartments in the 700 block of West 68th Street. That's where Shreveport police found a man dead of multiple gunshot wounds in a second-story unit at Woodlawn Terrace Apartments.
