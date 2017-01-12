Mad dash from officers results in conviction in Shreveport

According to officer reports, 31-year-old James Joseph Stewart ran a stop sign, illegally passed another vehicle, ran another stop sign and then lost control, running his vehicle off the road in the 8700 block of Pines Road before fleeing on foot with a passenger in May of 2016. Police say they were able to apprehend the passenger who later revealed Stewart's identity.

