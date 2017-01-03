Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agent shot during traffic stop

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said on-duty agent Tyler Wheeler of Monroe, 25, was shot and wounded during an early morning traffic stop Saturday along Highway 165 near Perryville, in Morehouse Parish. An on-duty enforcement agent of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries was shot multiple times early Saturday during a traffic stop along Louisiana 165 near Perryville, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.