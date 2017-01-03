Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agen...

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agent shot during traffic stop

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: NOLA.com

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said on-duty agent Tyler Wheeler of Monroe, 25, was shot and wounded during an early morning traffic stop Saturday along Highway 165 near Perryville, in Morehouse Parish. An on-duty enforcement agent of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries was shot multiple times early Saturday during a traffic stop along Louisiana 165 near Perryville, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White supremacists set up shop in ArkLaTex (Feb '12) 1 hr Guest 98
Cleco CEO 7 hr Luke Cage 15
Swinger club (Jul '13) 22 hr Mikeal218 51
Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11) Jan 5 Rod Vill 28
Pineville's first chain restaurant with alcohol... Jan 3 CenLaGent 1
News Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06) Jan 3 Real 14
Alexandria Black Attorneys Jan 2 Eric 2
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,370 • Total comments across all topics: 277,747,517

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC