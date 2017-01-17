Large crowd marches in downtown Shreveport in solidarity with Women's March in D.C.
The march in solidarity with the Woman's March in Washington, D.C. got under way just after 3 p.m. on the north side of thet Caddo Parish Courthouse. The crowd filled the block between Marshall and McNeill Street on Texas Avenue as demonstrators gathered for what was described by organizers as a peaceful vigil.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guest editorial: Support the I-49 inner-city co... (Feb '16)
|17 hr
|AllendaleStrong
|3
|swingers (Jul '11)
|Fri
|Really interested
|3
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|Fri
|Really interested
|53
|Cleco CEO
|Jan 19
|Fed Up
|21
|Rubin: 84-mpg Elio's back at Cobo - " and still...
|Jan 18
|Ruff
|1
|Alexandria Music Thread (Mar '14)
|Jan 13
|Musikologist
|10
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Jan 11
|No name
|20
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC