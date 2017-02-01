Judge: Turn over documents in missing pills case if no arrest by May
A judge has given the Caddo District Attorney's office until May to charge someone in the theft of 14,000 narcotics pills from the evidence room at the Shreveport Police Department. If no one is charged by then, Caddo District Judge Craig Marcotte says he will order the release of documents related to the case.
