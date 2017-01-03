Judge refuses to toss lawsuit over water underbilling issue

Shreveport leaders, citing a breach of contract in a case alleging the city underbilled water customers, were hoping a lawsuit over the matter would be dismissed the morning of Jan. 10. The lawsuit alleges that Shreveport businessman Scott Pernici discovered the underbilling issue when he started gathering up all his water bills when the city introduced a tier-system of billing in 2015 to offset rising water costs. The lawsuit's lastest petition for damages lists Sand Beach Properties LLC as the plaintiff representing Pernici.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.