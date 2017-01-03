Jaquayveon Malik McGee, 20

Jaquayveon Malik McGee, 20

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

Jaquayveon Malik McGee, 20, of the 1700 block of Kelsey Street in Shreveport, was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on Tuesday on a charge of first-degree rape. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on December 30 at the victim's home in north Caddo Parish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cleco CEO 15 hr Proofreader 10
Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11) Thu Rod Vill 28
Pineville's first chain restaurant with alcohol... Jan 3 CenLaGent 1
News Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06) Jan 3 Real 14
Alexandria Black Attorneys Jan 2 Eric 2
Swinger club (Jul '13) Jan 1 Rick and ruth 50
RPSO Rat List (Nov '11) Dec 28 Bigp 51
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,827 • Total comments across all topics: 277,676,359

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC