Jaquayveon Malik McGee, 20, of the 1700 block of Kelsey Street in Shreveport, was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on Tuesday on a charge of first-degree rape. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on December 30 at the victim's home in north Caddo Parish.

