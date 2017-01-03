Jaquayveon Malik McGee, 20
Jaquayveon Malik McGee, 20, of the 1700 block of Kelsey Street in Shreveport, was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on Tuesday on a charge of first-degree rape. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on December 30 at the victim's home in north Caddo Parish.
