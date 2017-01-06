Jackson Street Bridge in Rapides Parish

Jackson Street Bridge in Rapides Parish

UPDATE: I-49 North is closed to traffic at LA 115 due to ice on the roadway, DOTD reports. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

