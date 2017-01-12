It's Mardi Gras in the Ark-La-Tex

It's Mardi Gras in the Ark-La-Tex

The Mardi Gras Season in the Ark-La-Tex is in full swing with the first parade rolling in Shreveport Saturday January 14th. Mardi Gras festivities are observed all across our area include Arkansas and Texas.

