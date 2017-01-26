I-20 E back open after drive-by shooting at Traffic St.
Interstate 20 is back open in Bossier City after a drive-by shooting sent a brother and sister to the hospital Saturday morning. Officers were called to I-20 eastbound at Traffic Street just before 5 a.m. after receiving reports that someone had been shot there.
