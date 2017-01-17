Former SFD chief selected to replace Epperson on Caddo Commission

A retired Shreveport fire training chief has been chosen to replace former Caddo Commissioner Ken Epperson, Sr., who resigned abruptly last month . In a 7-4 vote, the Caddo Parish Commission voted to select Louis Johnson as interim Commissioner for District 12. Johnson was sworn in immediately following the Commission vote early Thursday afternoon by Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence.

