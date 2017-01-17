Former SFD chief selected to replace ...

Former SFD chief selected to replace Epperson on Caddo Commission

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

A retired Shreveport fire training chief has been chosen to replace former Caddo Commissioner Ken Epperson, Sr., who resigned abruptly last month . In a 7-4 vote, the Caddo Parish Commission voted to select Louis Johnson as interim Commissioner for District 12. Johnson was sworn in immediately following the Commission vote early Thursday afternoon by Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cleco CEO 19 hr Fed Up 21
News Rubin: 84-mpg Elio's back at Cobo - " and still... Wed Ruff 1
Alexandria Music Thread (Mar '14) Jan 13 Musikologist 10
Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13) Jan 11 No name 20
News Businessman, girlfriend convicted of bankruptcy... (Sep '12) Jan 10 jennifer 17
News White supremacists set up shop in ArkLaTex (Feb '12) Jan 9 Guest 98
Swinger club (Jul '13) Jan 8 Mikeal218 51
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,209 • Total comments across all topics: 278,082,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC