Former LSU football player offers reward for return of stolen momentos
A former LSU football player is offering to pay anyone who returns his SEC Championship ring and other football mementos that were stolen from his Louisiana home. He wrote on his Facebook page Monday that a robber broke into his home over Christmas break and took a BCS National Championship watch, an Outback Bowl ring and a 3-year letterman watch, among other items.
