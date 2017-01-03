First winter snowfall expected for some of the ArkLaTex
The first snowfall of winter is expected to arrive in the ArkLaTex Thursday night into Friday morning. Light accumulations are possible which could lead to a few slick spots for the morning commute Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|11 hr
|Rod Vill
|28
|Pineville's first chain restaurant with alcohol...
|Jan 3
|CenLaGent
|1
|Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06)
|Jan 3
|Real
|14
|Alexandria Black Attorneys
|Jan 2
|Eric
|2
|Cleco CEO
|Jan 2
|Luke Cage
|9
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|Jan 1
|Rick and ruth
|50
|RPSO Rat List (Nov '11)
|Dec 28
|Bigp
|51
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC