Feds: Man Threatened Pizzeria Near Comet Ping Pong

Days after a man opened fire in a D.C. pizzeria because police say he believed Hillary Clinton was running a child sex ring there, another man is accused of threatening a pizzeria located on the same block. Court records reviewed by News4 said Yusif Jones of Louisiana called Besta Pizza on Connecticut Avenue in Washington, D.C. and made a threat.

