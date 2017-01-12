Feds: Man Threatened Pizzeria Near Comet Ping Pong
Days after a man opened fire in a D.C. pizzeria because police say he believed Hillary Clinton was running a child sex ring there, another man is accused of threatening a pizzeria located on the same block. Court records reviewed by News4 said Yusif Jones of Louisiana called Besta Pizza on Connecticut Avenue in Washington, D.C. and made a threat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Washington.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|21 hr
|No name
|20
|Businessman, girlfriend convicted of bankruptcy... (Sep '12)
|Tue
|jennifer
|17
|White supremacists set up shop in ArkLaTex (Feb '12)
|Jan 9
|Guest
|98
|Cleco CEO
|Jan 9
|Luke Cage
|15
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|Jan 8
|Mikeal218
|51
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Jan 5
|Rod Vill
|28
|Pineville's first chain restaurant with alcohol...
|Jan 3
|CenLaGent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC