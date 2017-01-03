Edwards makes flurry of higher ed appointments
Edwards makes flurry of higher ed appointments New board members will likely face continuing cuts to colleges and universities. Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: http://tnsne.ws/2hOwMnP Blake David, of Lafayette; W. Clinton "Bubba" Rasberry, of Shreveport; and Charles McDonald, of Sterlington, were among a flurry of appointments to the state's top higher education boards by Gov. John Bel Edwards during the holidays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pineville's first chain restaurant with alcohol...
|Tue
|CenLaGent
|1
|Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06)
|Tue
|Real
|14
|Alexandria Black Attorneys
|Mon
|Eric
|2
|Cleco CEO
|Jan 2
|Luke Cage
|9
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|Jan 1
|Rick and ruth
|50
|RPSO Rat List (Nov '11)
|Dec 28
|Bigp
|51
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec 27
|Nancy
|11
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC