Drew Brees, business partners to expand Dunkin' Donuts across Louisiana
Brees, in partnership with Florida businessman Vik Patel and FOX Sports broadcaster David Diehl, has signed an agreement to develop up to 69 new Dunkin' Donuts franchisees in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Shreveport, Monroe and Alexandria. The terms of the deal, which has been in the works for several months, were not disclosed in a news release issued shortly before 10:30 a.m. today.
