Doctors in Louisiana remove rare facial tumor from 3 year-old Brazilian girl
Doctors in Louisiana removed a rare facial tumor from a Brazilian 3-year-old after her parents took to social media pleading for help. Little Melyssa's journey to the United States began when Dr. Celso Palmieri Jr., assistant professor of oral and maxillofacial surgery at the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, read a post on a Brazilian news site while reviewing publications from his home country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Two Former Deputies Indicated "
|18 hr
|Proofreader
|3
|Guest editorial: Support the I-49 inner-city co... (Feb '16)
|Jan 21
|AllendaleStrong
|3
|swingers (Jul '11)
|Jan 20
|Really interested
|3
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|Jan 20
|Really interested
|53
|Cleco CEO
|Jan 19
|Fed Up
|21
|Rubin: 84-mpg Elio's back at Cobo - " and still...
|Jan 18
|Ruff
|1
|Alexandria Music Thread (Mar '14)
|Jan 13
|Musikologist
|10
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC