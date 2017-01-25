Doctors in Louisiana remove rare faci...

Doctors in Louisiana remove rare facial tumor from 3 year-old Brazilian girl

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

Doctors in Louisiana removed a rare facial tumor from a Brazilian 3-year-old after her parents took to social media pleading for help. Little Melyssa's journey to the United States began when Dr. Celso Palmieri Jr., assistant professor of oral and maxillofacial surgery at the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, read a post on a Brazilian news site while reviewing publications from his home country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"Two Former Deputies Indicated " 18 hr Proofreader 3
News Guest editorial: Support the I-49 inner-city co... (Feb '16) Jan 21 AllendaleStrong 3
swingers (Jul '11) Jan 20 Really interested 3
Swinger club (Jul '13) Jan 20 Really interested 53
Cleco CEO Jan 19 Fed Up 21
News Rubin: 84-mpg Elio's back at Cobo - " and still... Jan 18 Ruff 1
Alexandria Music Thread (Mar '14) Jan 13 Musikologist 10
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,220 • Total comments across all topics: 278,300,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC