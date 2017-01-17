Charges upgraded after death of victi...

Charges upgraded after death of victim in December shooting on I-49

Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

Charges have been upgraded against a Shreveport man after the victim he is accused of shooting while driving along I-49 last month died of his injuries. John Chatman, 30, is now charged with second-degree murder along with illegal use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

