Chance of winter weather is forecast ...

Chance of winter weather is forecast through Friday

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

The chances of winter precipitation is expected late today into early Friday morning in Southeast Oklahoma, Southwest Arkansas and Northeast Texas. Only a light dusting is expected at this time, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport, La.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11) 14 hr Rod Vill 28
Pineville's first chain restaurant with alcohol... Jan 3 CenLaGent 1
News Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06) Jan 3 Real 14
Alexandria Black Attorneys Jan 2 Eric 2
Cleco CEO Jan 2 Luke Cage 9
Swinger club (Jul '13) Jan 1 Rick and ruth 50
RPSO Rat List (Nov '11) Dec 28 Bigp 51
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,935 • Total comments across all topics: 277,645,042

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC