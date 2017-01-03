Chance of winter weather is forecast through Friday
The chances of winter precipitation is expected late today into early Friday morning in Southeast Oklahoma, Southwest Arkansas and Northeast Texas. Only a light dusting is expected at this time, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport, La.
