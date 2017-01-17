Caddo votes to merge Fair Park, BTW high schools
The Caddo School Board agreed Jan. 17 to merge 2 Shreveport high schools - Fair Park and Booker T. Washington. Enrollment currently is about 700 at Fair Park High and about 300 at Booker T. Washington High.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rubin: 84-mpg Elio's back at Cobo - " and still...
|1 hr
|Ruff
|1
|Cleco CEO
|2 hr
|Bob Jr
|20
|Alexandria Music Thread (Mar '14)
|Jan 13
|Musikologist
|10
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Jan 11
|No name
|20
|Businessman, girlfriend convicted of bankruptcy... (Sep '12)
|Jan 10
|jennifer
|17
|White supremacists set up shop in ArkLaTex (Feb '12)
|Jan 9
|Guest
|98
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|Jan 8
|Mikeal218
|51
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC