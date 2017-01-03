Caddo IDB green lights additional land lease for Hyundai GLOVIS

The Caddo Parish Industrial Board gave Hyundai GLOVIS the green light Jan. 6 to lease even more property than is included in the previously signed Industrial Realty Group/Shreveport Business Park agreement. Hyundai GLOVIS announced its move to the former General Motor's plant in west Shreveport during a news conference Jan. 4 .

