Caddo IDB green lights additional land lease for Hyundai GLOVIS
The Caddo Parish Industrial Board gave Hyundai GLOVIS the green light Jan. 6 to lease even more property than is included in the previously signed Industrial Realty Group/Shreveport Business Park agreement. Hyundai GLOVIS announced its move to the former General Motor's plant in west Shreveport during a news conference Jan. 4 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|1 hr
|Mikeal218
|51
|Cleco CEO
|22 hr
|Hilton is Back
|12
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Jan 5
|Rod Vill
|28
|Pineville's first chain restaurant with alcohol...
|Jan 3
|CenLaGent
|1
|Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06)
|Jan 3
|Real
|14
|Alexandria Black Attorneys
|Jan 2
|Eric
|2
|RPSO Rat List (Nov '11)
|Dec 28
|Bigp
|51
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC