Caddo IDB green lights additional land lease for Hyundai GLOVIS

Yesterday

The Caddo Parish Industrial Board gave Hyundai GLOVIS the green light Jan. 6 to lease even more property than is included in the previously signed Industrial Realty Group/Shreveport Business Park agreement. Hyundai GLOVIS announced its move to the former General Motor's plant in west Shreveport during a news conference Jan. 4 .

