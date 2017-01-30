Authorities work to ID man found dead...

Authorities work to ID man found dead in car in Shreveport

Authorities have obtained fingerprints in an attempt to identify a man who was found fatally shot in the back seat of a stolen car Sunday in Shreveport. Police were alerted about 1:40 a.m. when someone noticed a dark blue Toyota Camry with 3 of its doors open at Union Avenue at Earl Street.

