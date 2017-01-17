ATM robbery victim reacts to arrest of pre-teen suspect

The woman robbed at gunpoint at a Shreveport ATM over the weekend says she was shocked to learn that the suspect arrested in the case is an 11-year-old boy. Surveillance video of the holdup shows a young man approach Pamela Rochester from behind as she stood at a Capital One cash machine on Hilry Huckaby Drive just after 10 p.m. on Saturday.

