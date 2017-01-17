ATM robbery victim reacts to arrest o...

ATM robbery victim reacts to arrest of pre-teen suspect

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

The woman robbed at gunpoint at a Shreveport ATM over the weekend says she was shocked to learn that the suspect arrested in the case is an 11-year-old boy. Surveillance video of the holdup shows a young man approach Pamela Rochester from behind as she stood at a Capital One cash machine on Hilry Huckaby Drive just after 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guest editorial: Support the I-49 inner-city co... (Feb '16) 8 hr AllendaleStrong 3
swingers (Jul '11) 21 hr Really interested 3
Swinger club (Jul '13) 21 hr Really interested 53
Cleco CEO Jan 19 Fed Up 21
News Rubin: 84-mpg Elio's back at Cobo - " and still... Jan 18 Ruff 1
Alexandria Music Thread (Mar '14) Jan 13 Musikologist 10
Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13) Jan 11 No name 20
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,054 • Total comments across all topics: 278,122,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC