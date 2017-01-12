Arriaus Taylor, Jr., 21

Arriaus Taylor, Jr., 21

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

A man is behind bars on Saturday after being charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Thursday. Shreveport police investigators were able to track Taylor to a hotel in the 5200 block of Monkhouse Drive in west Shreveport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cleco CEO 6 hr Alexadria Resident 17
Alexandria Music Thread (Mar '14) Jan 13 Musikologist 10
Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13) Jan 11 No name 20
News Businessman, girlfriend convicted of bankruptcy... (Sep '12) Jan 10 jennifer 17
News White supremacists set up shop in ArkLaTex (Feb '12) Jan 9 Guest 98
Swinger club (Jul '13) Jan 8 Mikeal218 51
Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11) Jan 5 Rod Vill 28
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Super Bowl
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,415 • Total comments across all topics: 277,946,747

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC