Adding "bells & whistles" to new cars equals 150 direct new jobs in Shreveport area
President and CEO of Hyundai GLOVIS, Glenn Clift, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, Caddo Commission, City of Shreveport and North Louisiana Economic Partnership announced Wednesday the opening of a state-of-the-art vehicle logistics and processing center at the former General Motors plant in Shreveport, Louisiana. The facility will outfit imported vehicles with equipment and exterior upgrades, as requested by local dealers.
