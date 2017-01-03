Adding "bells & whistles" to new cars...

Adding "bells & whistles" to new cars equals 150 direct new jobs in Shreveport area

16 hrs ago Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

President and CEO of Hyundai GLOVIS, Glenn Clift, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, Caddo Commission, City of Shreveport and North Louisiana Economic Partnership announced Wednesday the opening of a state-of-the-art vehicle logistics and processing center at the former General Motors plant in Shreveport, Louisiana. The facility will outfit imported vehicles with equipment and exterior upgrades, as requested by local dealers.

