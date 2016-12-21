2 try to take car with baby inside as woman unloads vehicle

A woman left her 2-week-old in the car while unloading groceries into her apartment when 2 men tried to make off with the vehicle, Shreveport police said. The resident of Linwood Homes in the 7200 block of Bernstein Avenue chased her car for 5 blocks until the man who took it parked the vehicle and ran off, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.