2 try to take car with baby inside as woman unloads vehicle
A woman left her 2-week-old in the car while unloading groceries into her apartment when 2 men tried to make off with the vehicle, Shreveport police said. The resident of Linwood Homes in the 7200 block of Bernstein Avenue chased her car for 5 blocks until the man who took it parked the vehicle and ran off, police said.
