2 try to take car with baby inside as...

2 try to take car with baby inside as woman unloads vehicle

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

A woman left her 2-week-old in the car while unloading groceries into her apartment when 2 men tried to make off with the vehicle, Shreveport police said. The resident of Linwood Homes in the 7200 block of Bernstein Avenue chased her car for 5 blocks until the man who took it parked the vehicle and ran off, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shreveport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alexandria Black Attorneys 2 hr Eric 2
Cleco CEO 10 hr Luke Cage 9
Swinger club (Jul '13) Sun Rick and ruth 50
RPSO Rat List (Nov '11) Dec 28 Bigp 51
News Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09) Dec 27 Nancy 11
shreveport lacking Dec 26 GTW 1
Dead Beat Dads Dec 26 Hilton is Back 10
See all Shreveport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shreveport Forum Now

Shreveport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shreveport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
 

Shreveport, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,674 • Total comments across all topics: 277,554,292

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC