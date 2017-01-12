2 get jail for luring teen from Texas to Shreveport, then forcing her to prostitute herself
If the girl resisted, the man struck and otherwise abused her. He also took the money she got from the prostitution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Wed
|No name
|20
|Businessman, girlfriend convicted of bankruptcy... (Sep '12)
|Jan 10
|jennifer
|17
|White supremacists set up shop in ArkLaTex (Feb '12)
|Jan 9
|Guest
|98
|Cleco CEO
|Jan 9
|Luke Cage
|15
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|Jan 8
|Mikeal218
|51
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Jan 5
|Rod Vill
|28
|Pineville's first chain restaurant with alcohol...
|Jan 3
|CenLaGent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC