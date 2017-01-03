2 arrested after wildlife agent shot ...

2 arrested after wildlife agent shot during traffic stop

Sunday

State agency officials say a Louisiana wildlife agent is in stable condition after being shot multiple times while on patrol. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said in a Facebook post Sunday that 25-year-old Tyler Wheeler was responsive to commands at the LSU Health Shreveport Trauma Center.

Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

