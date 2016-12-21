Vehicle carjacked, crashed in Shrevep...

Vehicle carjacked, crashed in Shreveport; man sought

Sunday Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

Shreveport police are searching for a man who reportedly carjacked a vehicle the crashed it Sunday morning in the city's Mooretown and Hollywood Heights neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Shreveport, LA

