Vacant house fire in Highland under investigation

Nearly 2-dozen fire units were called to the blaze around one 1 a.m. in the 900 block of Baker Street in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood, right across the street from the SPAR gym at Princess Park. When crews arrived, they found the house engulfed in flames.

