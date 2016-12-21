Travion Hill, 22
The shooting happened on Saturday, Dec. 17. Shreveport police were called to Willis-Knighton South regarding a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to a leg. Investigators learned that the shooting took place in the 900 block of Windsor Drive when the victim was allegedly robbed by a man armed with a handgun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Add your comments below
Shreveport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mary the Levite , NOT from Tribe of JUDAH (May '13)
|12 hr
|Anthony
|4
|Dead Beat Dads
|Fri
|Taylor Ferrell
|9
|Churches and Homeland Security Unite To Re-Vict...
|Dec 22
|bobsrule99
|1
|White supremacists set up shop in ArkLaTex (Feb '12)
|Dec 21
|TRUTH TELLER
|97
|Louisiana House candidate called for ban on bus...
|Dec 20
|TexasMadOn
|4
|Olive Garden coming to Alexandria (Jul '11)
|Dec 13
|last one to think
|60
|Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10)
|Dec 13
|last one to think
|38
Find what you want!
Search Shreveport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC