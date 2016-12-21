Top 10 Stories of 2016
In late September, the body of a 23-year-old woman was found dismembered in a toolbox along the banks of the Vermilion River in Lafayette. Police later linked her death to a man who was shot and killed while trespassing naked in the backyard of a home on Fanny Street.
