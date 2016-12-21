SPD: Toddler found wandering in N. Shreveport unharmed, mother identified

According to an officer on the scene, the nearly 2-year-old child was spotted by a passerby on Deer Park Rd. shortly before 8:30 a.m. in just a t-shirt, diaper, and socks. Temperatures were in the upper 20s at the time, but police said the child did not appear to be in distress and did not appear to have been out in the cold long enough to have suffered any ill effects.

